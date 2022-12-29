Türkiye tells US it lost its balance in Greece, Cyprus issue: Foreign minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US has lost its balanced policy in issues related to Greece and Cyprus dispute, as Washington's weapons supplies to Athens is a "clear indication" of this, the c said on Thursday, News.az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Türkiye has "clearly told the US that they are disrupting their balance (policy) on Greece and Cyprus," Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters at an end-of-year press briefing in the capital Ankara.

"The fact that they have given so many weapons to Greece is a clear indication that they have lost this balance," he said.

Turkish politicians had pointed to the lifting of the embargo as evidence that the US had abandoned its policy of “balance” between the Greek Cypriot administration and its neighbor on the island, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which remains under international embargoes.

On Syria crisis, Cavusoglu said the Constitutional Commission meeting and Astana talks have not progressed as desired due to Assad regime's resistance.

Urging the Syrian regime and the opposition to reconcile, Cavusoglu said Türkiye is "the guarantor of the Syrian opposition."

"We do not act against the rights of the Syrian opposition, in fact, we continue our talks with aims to contribute to the consensus on a roadmap they would want.

"Assad regime wants Syrians to return home. It is important for them to return safely," he added.e.

News.Az