Türkiye, Turkmenistan ink gas supply deal

Türkiye and Turkmenistan have signed a historic agreement to begin the supply of Turkmen gas to Türkiye starting on March 1, as announced by Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on Tuesday.

“We took a historic step in Türkiye-Turkmenistan energy cooperation. An agreement gas been signed between BOTAŞ and Turkmengaz to bring Turkmen gas to our country,” the minister said on X, News.Az reports.

“Today, we have reached the concrete output of the memorandum of understanding on the development of our cooperation in the field of natural gas, which we signed in Antalya in March 2024, in the presence of our President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of the People's Assembly of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov,” he stated.

Bayraktar stressed that gas flow is planned to start on March 1.

“Within the scope of the agreement, gas flow is planned to start on March 1, 2025. With this agreement, which we have been working on for many years, we will strengthen the natural gas supply security of our country and our region, while furthering the strategic cooperation between the two countries,” he added.

News.Az