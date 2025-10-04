Türkiye-UNIDO regional cooperation center agreement extended

+ ↺ − 16 px

The agreement between Turkey and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to establish a regional cooperation center in Turkey has been extended.

The decision, approved by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, extended the agreement signed on February 9, 1999, for an additional five-year period starting from Feb. 15, 2025, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The decision, published in the Official Gazette on Saturday, shows that the extension aims to further strengthen the existing cooperation between Türkiye and UNIDO in the future.

News.Az