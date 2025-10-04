Türkiye and Senegal ink four deals in defense, media, and education

On Thursday, Türkiye and Senegal signed four agreements aimed at strengthening collaboration in defense, media, and education.

Following one-on-one talks and inter-delegation meetings between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, the two countries held a signing ceremony for the agreements, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Senegalese Minister of the Armed Forces General Birame Diop signed the Military Financial Cooperation Agreement, along with the First Amendment Protocol to the Cash Assistance Implementation, on Jan. 28, 2020.

The Agreement on Co-Production and Cooperation in the Fields of Film, Audiovisual and Multimedia was signed by Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Senegalese Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs Yassine Fall.

Additionally, the memorandum of understanding between Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education (YOK) and Senegal’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research on Cooperation in the field of Higher Education for the years 2025-2028 was signed by YOK President Erol Ozvar and Fall.

