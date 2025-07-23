Türkiye unveils first hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025 -VIDEO

Türkiye unveils first hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025 -VIDEO

Türkiye has showcased its first hypersonic missile, the Tayfun Block-4, at the IDEF 2025 international defense fair, marking a major milestone for its defense industry.

Developed by Roketsan, the 7-ton ballistic missile features a multi-purpose warhead capable of striking strategic targets from long ranges, including command centers and air defense systems, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Roketsan also unveiled five other cutting-edge systems:

Atmaca-Akata: A submarine-launched anti-ship missile (range: 250+ km).

Gokbora: Beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (range: 115 miles).

Eren: High-speed loitering munition for UAVs and ground platforms (range: 100+ km).

300 Er: Air-launched ballistic missile (range: 500+ km).

Simsek-2: A satellite launch vehicle capable of placing 1,500 kg payloads into orbit.

The IDEF 2025 defense fair, hosting over 1,300 defense firms from 103 countries, runs for six days across multiple venues in Istanbul.

