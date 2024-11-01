Turkmen Business Prepares for WTO Integration
Ashgabat recently hosted a two-day seminar on Turkmenistan’s prospects for joining the World Trade Organization, News.Az reports citing The Central Asia Times.
The event, organized by the Ministry of Finance and Economy and the International Trade Center (ITC), brought together representatives of the country’s private sector and government agencies.
ITC international experts Daria Karman, Alyson Hook, and Nurlan Kulbatyrov shared practical integration experience into the global trading system with the participants. Special attention was paid to Kazakhstan, whose path to the WTO can serve as an illustrative example for Turkmenistan.
Among the key topics of discussion were the need to adapt legislation to international standards, reform trade policy, and modernize mechanisms for regulating foreign economic activity.
For Turkmen entrepreneurs, accession to the WTO opens access to world markets and creates favorable conditions for increasing exports. However, this will require a significant increase in local enterprises’ competitiveness and the introduction of modern production technologies.
According to the event organizers, the active discussion of integration processes testifies to Turkmen business’s serious attitude toward international cooperation.
Such seminars are part of Turkmenistan’s comprehensive preparation for accession to the WTO. In the future, this should create additional incentives for entrepreneurship and increase the country’s export potential.
Representatives of government agencies and the business community actively participated in the seminar, which confirmed Turkmenistan’s interest in deepening integration processes and expanding international trade cooperation.
