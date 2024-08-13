Turkmenistan notifies EU of co-op agreement protocol's ratification

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmenistan has notified the EU of ratification of the Protocol to the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the EU, News.az reports via the country's embassy in Brussels.

The Ambassador to Belgium Sapar Palvanov officially handed over the relevant note to the Legal Service of the General Secretariat of the Council of the EU.Meanwhile, the protocol was signed in Brussels on March 18, 2024.The document accounts for the accession of new EU countries: Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, and Slovakia, and is an important step in expanding the framework of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU.The parliament of Turkmenistan approved its ratification on July 13 this year.

News.Az