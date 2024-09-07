Turkmenistan to host conference on digital and green economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmenistan will host a scientific and practical conference on the digital and green economy, announced Deputy Chairman Hojamurat Geldimuradov at a Cabinet meeting.

During the meeting, Geldimuradov spilled the beans on the preparations for the conference, which is set to go down on September 20.Put together by the nation's Ministry of Finance and Economy, the conference will tackle a wide range of subjects, such as industry growth, fiscal and economic strategies, employee relations, standardization, and the steps taken to promote both digital and green economies. It will also tackle the digitization of the social security sector.Following the report of Geldimuradov, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of thorough preparations for the conference. He stressed that the main objective is to ensure the extensive activities aimed at socio-economic development in Turkmenistan.

News.Az