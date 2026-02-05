Tusk rebukes US ambassador for "lecturing" Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland's prime minister has engaged in an online dispute with the U.S. ambassador to Warsaw, accusing him of "lecturing" rather than showing respect.

Donald Tusk’s comments came after Ambassador Tom Rose lambasted Poland’s parliamentary Speaker for “insulting” Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Mr. Ambassador Rose, allies should respect, not lecture, each other,” Tusk posted on the X platform. “At least this is how we, here in Poland, understand partnership.”

News.Az