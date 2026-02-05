Poland plans $56M military aid package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland is preparing a new military aid package worth about $56 million for Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said during a visit to Kyiv.

The package, valued at around 200 million zloty, is expected to focus mainly on armored equipment to support Ukraine’s defense capabilities amid ongoing fighting, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tusk said Poland is also ready to supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine if needed. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy indicated that Kyiv may currently prioritize additional air-defense systems over fighter aircraft.

The Polish prime minister said he would discuss the request with Polish officials and provide a response to Ukraine in the coming days.

The announcement came during a meeting between Tusk and Zelenskiy in Kyiv, where the two leaders also signed a letter of intent covering joint defense production between Poland and Ukraine.

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s key military and political supporters since Russia’s full-scale invasion, providing weapons, training and logistical assistance while advocating for stronger Western backing for Kyiv.

