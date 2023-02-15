TV and radio channels of Azerbaijan and Türkiye start joint broadcasting as part of campaign to help victims of earthquake

Azerbaijan and Türkiye's TV and radio channels started joint broadcasting as part of a campaign to help victims of the earthquake, News.az reports.

The joint broadcast was organized as part of the aid campaign "Türkiye, One Heart".

About 200 digital, local, regional, national and international TV channels and 500 radio channels participate in the joint broadcast.

Funds raised through the campaign will be transferred to the accounts of AFAD and the Red Crescent Society.

News.Az