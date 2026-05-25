Twin accepts diploma for brother killed in Frisco track meet stabbing - VIDEO

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In a deeply moving moment at the Memorial High School graduation ceremony on May 21, Hunter Metcalf walked across the stage to accept a high school diploma on behalf of his twin brother, Austin.

Austin Metcalf was fatally stabbed in April 2025 during a Frisco ISD track meet at Kuykendall Stadium. Just moments after receiving his own diploma, Hunter accepted his late brother's posthumous honors, drawing a powerful standing ovation from the crowd of graduates, families, and faculty, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

The emotional tribute comes just days before the highly anticipated criminal trial is set to begin. Karmelo Anthony, the teen accused in the stabbing, is scheduled to face trial starting Monday, June 1, according to Collin County court records.

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The incident occurred when both boys were 17 years old. According to police reports, witnesses stated that an argument broke out between the two students during the track meet. Austin reportedly pushed Anthony, who then stabbed Austin once in the chest. Anthony complied with responding officers at the scene, reportedly asking if Austin would survive and questioning if the act could be considered self-defense.

Anthony faces a first-degree murder charge. Under Texas state law, 17-year-olds are prosecuted as adults. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence ranging from 5 to 99 years, or life in prison.

Anthony has been on house arrest since his release on a reduced bond in April. While Frisco ISD barred him from participating in senior graduation ceremonies, the Next Generation Action Network confirmed that an agreement was reached with the district allowing Anthony to receive his high school diploma.

Due to intense community reaction, heavy online debate, and widespread media coverage, the court previously issued a gag order on the case. In April, a Collin County judge implemented strict rules regarding security, media access, and courtroom conduct ahead of the June trial.

News.Az