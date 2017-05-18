Two blasts in Colombian port kill 6, injure 23

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six people have died and 23 have been hurt in two blasts that rocked the port city of Cartagena on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, Sputnik reported citing local med

Preliminary reports indicate that explosions occurred aboard two barges docked for repairs in the port’s industrial shipyard, the RCN radio said.

It posted a photo showing a pillar of black smoke rising from a crippled vessel.

The broadcaster cited the city’s interior secretary, Fernando Nino Mendoza, who said an attack was not suspected. He added an investigation was underway to determine why the blasts occurred simultaneously.

