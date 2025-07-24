Two bodies found in burned-out car amid Cyprus wildfire devastation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in Cyprus have discovered the bodies of two people inside a charred vehicle as a devastating wildfire continues to ravage the region, scorching over 100 square kilometers of land, destroying homes, and forcing evacuations across multiple villages.

The remains of the first individual were found late Wednesday night by Cypriot Civil Defence personnel on a main road connecting hillside villages affected by the blaze. The second body was recovered the following day on the shoulder of the Monagri-Alassa road, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Meanwhile, two other people suffering from extensive burns were evacuated to Nicosia General Hospital. Officials described their conditions as serious but stable.

The wildfire prompted the evacuation of 14 villages along a 14-kilometer stretch of mountainous terrain. At least 20 homes in the village of Lofou have reportedly been destroyed.

Fire service spokesperson Andreas Kettis confirmed that while there was no active fire front at dawn Thursday, worsening weather conditions—including increasing winds and intense heat—could reignite the threat.

Efforts to combat the blaze continue with up to 14 aircraft conducting water drops over difficult terrain. Many roads remain closed, and rescue operations for civilians are ongoing.

Local official Haralambos Pittokopitis described the fire as “raging out of control” in the region spanning Agia Varvara, Natas, and Episkopi, citing challenging terrain, dense vegetation, and strong winds as major obstacles for firefighters.

Residents in affected areas have been assisting emergency teams in battling the flames.

The Cypriot government has requested international assistance. Spain has sent two firefighting aircraft, Jordan has deployed two helicopters, and a British helicopter from one of the UK’s military bases in Cyprus is also aiding the effort.

