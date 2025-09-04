Yandex metrika counter

Two Californians win nearly $1m each in Powerball, jackpot soars to $1.7B

Two Californians win nearly $1m each in Powerball, jackpot soars to $1.7B
Two lucky Californians are nearly millionaires after matching five numbers in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

According to lottery officials, the winning tickets—each worth $984,594 before federal taxes—were sold at an Albertsons on Highway 58 in Bakersfield and a Stater Bros. Market on Arlington Avenue in Riverside, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

While no one hit the grand prize, the jackpot has now climbed to an estimated $1.7 billion ahead of the next drawing. That makes it the third-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

The game’s previous drawing had been set at $950 million, the fourth-largest in Powerball history.

With excitement building, officials remind players to check their tickets carefully and play responsibly.

 


