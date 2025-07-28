Two children die at Miami sailing camp in boat collision with barge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two children have died and two others are in critical condition after a barge struck their boat, sending them overboard during a sailing camp in Miami on Monday, authorities reported.

All six people on the sailing boat were pulled from the water by emergency services, and four children were taken to hospital where two were pronounced dead on arrival, said Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg, a spokesman for the US Coast Guard, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The six — one adult and five children — were in their last week of the sailing camp for youngsters aged seven to 15, according to the Miami Yacht Club.

“The entire MYC family is devastated by this terrible tragedy,” said Emily Copeland, the commodore of the yacht club, in a statement.

News.Az