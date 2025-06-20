Two confirmed dead in Bow Glacier Falls rockfall in Canada's Banff National Park

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police reported that the body of a second victim was recovered on Friday morning, as emergency response efforts continue.

Two people are now confirmed dead in a massive rockfall that struck numerous hikers near Bow Glacier Falls in Banff National Park on Thursday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A 70-year-old Calgary woman was found dead at the scene on Thursday and RCMP say a second deceased person was recovered on Friday morning.

Three people were also transported to hospital by STARS and ground ambulance on Thursday. All were in stable condition.

At this time, there are no additional persons reported missing and no additional unidentified vehicles at the trailhead located at Bow Lake, Parks Canada said in a release Friday morning.

Rescuers resumed their search for others who might be missing on Friday. Parks Canada visitor safety teams were joined by members of Canada Task Force Two (CAN-TF2 Calgary), a national disaster response team.

A Canada Task Force One … geotechnical engineer will conduct a slope stability assessment. The safety of first responders and park visitors is our top priority, Parks Canada said in a statement .

The task force team is also conducting infrared flights in the area with help from members of the Calgary Police Service.

The incident was initially reported to police at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday when Lake Louise RCMP were notified that multiple hikers were caught in a rockfall near Bow Glacier Falls.

Parks Canada, the Lake Louise fire department, STARS Air Ambulance, the RCMP and EMS responded to the scene.

According to STARS, two helicopters were dispatched — STAR-1 from Calgary and STAR-3 from Edmonton — and transported one patient each to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

It was such a relief to see those helicopters flying in, said Elly Jackson, who was hiking solo in the area with her dogs, Juniper and Oxford, when the rockfall happened.

She narrowly escaped with minor injuries.

She had been chatting with a group of women who had stopped for lunch below the cliffs beside Bow Glacier Falls and was just about to start hiking back down, when the rock gave way.

News.Az