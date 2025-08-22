Two dead, five injured in Cape Town shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two men were killed and five others injured in a mass shooting in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa, on Thursday night, local police confirmed.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Western Cape police, the incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. local time on Thursday on OR Tambo Road in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay. All the victims are aged between 22 and 43, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, said provincial police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk in a statement.

"According to reports, Hout Bay SAPS (South African Police Service) members received a complaint of persons at the Hout Bay Fire Department who had been shot. The members went there and found four victims who were treated for gunshot wounds," said Van Wyk.

The fifth victim had already been taken to the hospital before the police arrived.

"The victims informed the (Hout Bay SAPS) members that there are two people at the mentioned address who are presumably deceased. The members went to the address and found two bodies with gunshot wounds lying on the ground," he said.

The spokesperson noted that the motive for the shooting incident forms part of an ongoing police investigation. "Seven suspects aged between 19 and 31 were arrested, and two firearms were recovered. These firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing," Van Wyk said.

Earlier this week, Western Cape police confirmed that more than 30 people had been killed in Cape Town over the past two months in mass shootings. Authorities believe the violence is linked to gangs, taxi disputes, or extortion.

News.Az