Two dead, four injured in S. Korea's multi-vehicle pileup

Two dead, four injured in S. Korea's multi-vehicle pileup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were killed and four others injured early Monday in a massive chain collision involving 13 vehicles — including a tanker truck, cargo trucks, and passenger cars — in South Korea.

The crash occurred around 3:12 a.m. local time on a highway in North Gyeongsang province, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Several vehicles caught fire following the collision, and it took firefighters roughly two and a half hours to fully extinguish the flames.

Police said an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and circumstances of the accident.

News.Az