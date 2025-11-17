Yandex metrika counter

Two dead, four injured in S. Korea's multi-vehicle pileup

  • World
  • Share
Two dead, four injured in S. Korea's multi-vehicle pileup
Photo: Photo: Geongsangbuk-Do Fire Department

Two people were killed and four others injured early Monday in a massive chain collision involving 13 vehicles — including a tanker truck, cargo trucks, and passenger cars — in South Korea.

The crash occurred around 3:12 a.m. local time on a highway in North Gyeongsang province, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Several vehicles caught fire following the collision, and it took firefighters roughly two and a half hours to fully extinguish the flames.

Police said an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and circumstances of the accident.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      