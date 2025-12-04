Two dead in car–motorcycle collision in Melbourne

A man and a woman have died after a motorcycle and a car collided in Melbourne overnight.

Police said the crash occurred on the Nepean Highway near Swanston Street in Mentone, at approximately 9:05 pm, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Both victims had been travelling on the motorcycle and were taken to hospital following the collision.

The man later died in hospital, while the woman also succumbed to her injuries.

The male driver of the car and his female passenger were also taken to hospital for treatment.

The female passenger later died as well.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

