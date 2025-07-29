Two dead, one missing in helicopter crash in Germany

Two members of the Bundeswehr were killed and one is missing after a helicopter crashed on Tuesday morning during a training flight near the eastern city of Leipzig, according to the defense ministry, which added that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The helicopter, a leased aircraft operated by Helicopter Wing 64, went down during a routine flight exercise, the ministry said, adding that search and rescue teams continued searching for the remains of the third crew member, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“The deaths of the crew members hit me and the entire Bundeswehr hard,” Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

Bundeswehr’s General for Aviation Safety will lead the investigation in close cooperation with civilian authorities, the ministry added.

