Two earthquakes hit off New Zealand’s lower North Island

According to GeoNet, a magnitude 4.7 earthquake, at a depth of 17 kilometers, struck near Pongaroa in the Tararua district at around 7.16 am, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Later, a second, lighter quake measuring magnitude 3.7 was recorded at approximately 4.06 pm, also near Pongaroa.

At least 36 people reported feeling the shaking from the later tremor. GeoNet seismic duty officer Jen Andrews previously noted that earthquakes in this area are not uncommon.

“We can expect a few aftershocks. But usually the largest one is about 1 magnitude smaller than the main shock, so there shouldn’t be too many felt,” Andrews said.