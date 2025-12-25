5.6-magnitude quake strikes northern Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan on Thursday.

The quake originated off Aomori prefecture at 1.17 a.m. Friday local time (1617GMT) at a depth of 61.6 kilometers (38.2 miles), according to the US Geological Survey, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

There were no tsunami alerts issued or any damage reported.

Earlier this month, a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Japan.

News.Az