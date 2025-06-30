Two firefighters killed in Idaho sniper ambush -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two firefighters were killed in Idaho on Sunday afternoon after they were ambushed in a sniper attack while responding to a fire in a rugged mountain area, the authorities said.

On Sunday evening, SWAT teams found the body of a male suspect on the mountain with a firearm nearby, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

The sheriff’s office said it was lifting a shelter-in-place order that was issued earlier in the afternoon, when emergency workers came under gunfire and officials evacuated the popular hiking area near Coeur d’Alene.

The authorities did not release any additional information about the dead man’s identity but scheduled a news conference for later Sunday night. The Kootenai sheriff had earlier raised the possibility there were multiple shooters. But on Sunday evening, Bruce Mattare, chairman of the Kootenai County Board of Commissioners, said that the authorities were “awaiting confirmation” that the attack had been carried out by one person.

A wildfire that had apparently been set to lure in firefighters before the shooting was still burning, officials said.

As the shooting initially unfolded, firefighters pleaded for help after two of them went down with gunshot wounds, according to a feed posted on Broadcastify, a website that provides public access to emergency radio communications.



One firefighter reported that they were hiding behind a firefighting rig. One voice could be heard saying that they thought the fire was set intentionally.

Sheriff Robert Norris of Kootenai County said it appeared that “high-powered rifles” were being used.

Kim Anderson, a spokeswoman for Kootenai Health hospital system, said that along with the two fatalities, one other person had been brought in for injuries from the shooting. She did not immediately have details on the condition of that person, but the International Association of Fire Fighters said a firefighter was in surgery.

The Canfield Mountain area, on the eastern outskirts of Coeur d’Alene, features both public and private lands, with a system of trails through steep mountain terrain used by hikers, mountain bikers and motorcyclists. Hikers were still making it off the mountain as the gunfire occurred, Sheriff Norris said.

News.Az