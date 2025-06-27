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Swat
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A devastating mass shooting in West Texas left one person dead and nearly a dozen injured on Friday morning, sparking an hourslong standoff with law enforcement before the suspect was found deceased.12 Jun 2026-23:25
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At least one Arizona state trooper was injured in a shooting during a law enforcement operation in Phoenix, authorities said.06 Feb 2026-13:15
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Two firefighters were killed in Idaho on Sunday afternoon after they were ambushed in a sniper attack while responding to a fire in a rugged mountain area, the authorities said.30 Jun 2025-09:00
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Flash floods triggered by intense pre-monsoon rains swept through parts of northwest Pakistan on Friday, claiming the lives of at least seven tourists, according to local authorities.27 Jun 2025-14:58
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