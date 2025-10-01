Two Italian military personnel killed in training plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Italian Air Force service members died on Wednesday when their T-260B aircraft crashed during training exercises over Circeo National Park, south of Rome near Sabaudia, sources confirmed.

Rescue teams found the wreckage of the aircraft in flames and the dead bodies of the service members inside, News.Az reports, citing Italian media.

The plane crashed near to one of the park's entrances, in an area of forest where no one was present at the time, the sources said.

