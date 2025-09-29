Two killed in small plane crash at David Wayne Hooks Airport in US - VIDEO

Two killed in small plane crash at David Wayne Hooks Airport in US - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A small aircraft crashed in northwest Harris County on Sunday afternoon, killing two people, authorities confirmed.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared on X that his office received reports of an aircraft crash at the David Wayne Hooks Airport in the 20800 block of Stuebner Airline, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Two killed in small #planecrash at #DavidWayneHooks Airport in US



A small aircraft crashed in northwest #HarrisCounty on Sunday afternoon, killing two people, authorities confirmed. pic.twitter.com/8IzuNLHGBP — News.Az (@news_az) September 29, 2025

Investigators said a 1972 Cessna 340 twin-engine aircraft had departed from the airport and was headed toward Lubbock when it developed a mechanical issue.

The Klein Fire Department told ABC13 a door was reported open on the plane. KFD said it doesn't know at what point the door opened.

Texas DPS Sgt. Richard Standifer said the pilot tried to turn back and land but ultimately crashed in a field near the runway.

"He got fairly low to the runway. I don't necessarily think he was lined up exactly to the runway," Sgt. Standifer said.

"He landed the plane well shy of the runway. Once the plane made contact with the runway, it burst into flames."

News.Az