Two killed after small plane crashes in Venezuela - VIDEO

Two people were killed on Wednesday after a small plane crashed at Paramillo Airport in the western Venezuelan state of Táchira, authorities confirmed.

The National Institute of Civil Aviation (INAC) said emergency protocols were activated immediately following the crash, with airport firefighters responding on-site to contain the situation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The corresponding protocols were immediately activated and the airport's aviation firefighters took action to respond to the accident,” the agency said in a statement posted on Instagram.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the crash, the INAC added.

No additional details about the victims or the aircraft involved have been released.


