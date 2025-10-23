Two killed after small plane crashes in Venezuela - VIDEO

Two killed after small plane crashes in Venezuela - VIDEO

Two people were killed on Wednesday after a small plane crashed at Paramillo Airport in the western Venezuelan state of Táchira, authorities confirmed.

The National Institute of Civil Aviation (INAC) said emergency protocols were activated immediately following the crash, with airport firefighters responding on-site to contain the situation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

🚨Shocking video shows the moment two people were killed when their Piper PA-31T1 Cheyenne crashed on take-off from #Paramillo Airport in San Cristóbal, the capital of the Táchira state of #Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/v6dX0neNMl — News.Az (@news_az) October 23, 2025

“The corresponding protocols were immediately activated and the airport's aviation firefighters took action to respond to the accident,” the agency said in a statement posted on Instagram.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the crash, the INAC added.

No additional details about the victims or the aircraft involved have been released.

