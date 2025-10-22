2 hospitalized after small plane crashes in Long Beach soccer field - VIDEO
A single-engine plane crashed into a soccer field at Heartwell Park in Long Beach on Tuesday afternoon, authorities reported.
The aircraft had taken off from French Valley Airport in Murrieta, according to flight-tracking data. Firefighters rescued an elderly male passenger from the plane, while paramedics treated a woman who was walking in the park at the time of the crash, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
‼A plane made an emergency landing on a soccer field in #California, injuring a woman.— News.Az (@news_az) October 22, 2025
In #LongBeach, California, a light aircraft made an emergency landing directly on a soccer field at Hartwell Park, striking a 40-year-old woman, the New York Post reports. pic.twitter.com/MOF7E2oXN4
Both individuals were hospitalized in moderate but stable condition. Emergency crews responded quickly, and the scene was secured.
No further injuries were reported as of the latest update.