2 hospitalized after small plane crashes in Long Beach soccer field - VIDEO

A single-engine plane crashed into a soccer field at Heartwell Park in Long Beach on Tuesday afternoon, authorities reported.

The aircraft had taken off from French Valley Airport in Murrieta, according to flight-tracking data. Firefighters rescued an elderly male passenger from the plane, while paramedics treated a woman who was walking in the park at the time of the crash, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A plane made an emergency landing on a soccer field in California, injuring a woman.



In Long Beach, California, a light aircraft made an emergency landing directly on a soccer field at Hartwell Park, striking a 40-year-old woman.

Both individuals were hospitalized in moderate but stable condition. Emergency crews responded quickly, and the scene was secured.

No further injuries were reported as of the latest update.

