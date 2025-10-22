Yandex metrika counter

2 hospitalized after small plane crashes in Long Beach soccer field - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
2 hospitalized after small plane crashes in Long Beach soccer field - VIDEO
Photo: CBS

A single-engine plane crashed into a soccer field at Heartwell Park in Long Beach on Tuesday afternoon, authorities reported.

The aircraft had taken off from French Valley Airport in Murrieta, according to flight-tracking data. Firefighters rescued an elderly male passenger from the plane, while paramedics treated a woman who was walking in the park at the time of the crash, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Both individuals were hospitalized in moderate but stable condition. Emergency crews responded quickly, and the scene was secured.

No further injuries were reported as of the latest update.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      