Two killed after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio

Two people were killed and at least one person is missing after a train struck pedestrians on Sunday evening in Fremont, a city in northern Ohio, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the evening in Fremont, near Lake Erie between Toledo and Cleveland, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Fremont mayor, Danny Sanchez, confirmed two fatalities.

Emergency crews were searching the Sandusky river near the Miles Newton Bridge for at least one missing person, the TV station said. Authorities closed the bridge.

Freemont police said on X that the bridge had been closed and urged people to stay away. Law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

