Two liberated Azerbaijani villages welcome back 54 more families

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, Azerbaijan initiated another phase of relocation to the village of Sarijali in Aghdam district and to the village of Ballija in Khojaly district on Tuesday as part of the Great Return State Program.

As part of this phase, 39 families (169 individuals) were relocated to the Sarijali village, while 15 families (68 people) were relocated to the Ballija village, News.Az reports.

Local residents expressed their gratitude to President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care and also to the heroic Azerbaijani army for liberating the country’s territories from occupation.

Around 40,000 people now live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, including former internally displaced persons who have returned, as well as employees working on restoration and construction projects. The population also consists of workers from local state institutions and specialists employed in revived sectors such as healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy.

News.Az