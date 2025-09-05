Two powerful aftershocks strike Afghanistan after deadly quakes kill 2,200

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two powerful aftershocks hit eastern Afghanistan within 12 hours, heightening fears of further destruction in a region already devastated by earthquakes that killed more than 2,200 people this week, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Friday.

The Taliban administration reported at least 2,205 deaths and 3,640 injuries by Thursday, with more than 6,700 homes destroyed across Kunar and Nangarhar provinces. Survivors, many too afraid to return to their damaged houses, remain in the open as rescue efforts are slowed by landslides, blocked roads, and rugged terrain, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Friday’s 5.4-magnitude tremor struck at a depth of 10 km in the southeast, just hours after a late-night quake of similar strength. Both followed Sunday’s 6.0-magnitude earthquake—one of Afghanistan’s deadliest in recent years—and a 5.5-magnitude shock on Tuesday that further hampered rescue operations.

Aid groups warn of a growing humanitarian crisis. The World Health Organization said it needs $4 million in emergency funds to maintain healthcare and disease surveillance, warning of risks from overcrowded shelters, unsafe water, and poor sanitation. The UN, which has already released $10 million, plans to launch an emergency appeal as relief funds run dangerously low.

Afghanistan, already struggling with drought, poverty, and the return of millions deported from Iran and Pakistan, has received only limited international support since the Taliban takeover in 2021.

