Two-thirds of DOJ unit defending Trump policies resign amid legal turmoil

Nearly two-thirds of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Federal Programs Branch, tasked with defending key Trump administration policies in court, have resigned since Donald Trump's re-election in November.

The exodus of 69 out of roughly 110 lawyers comes as the unit faces mounting legal battles over controversial policies, including Trump’s attempt to restrict birthright citizenship and cut billions in funding to Harvard University, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Sources cited low morale, ethical concerns, and pressure to defend legally questionable executive orders as reasons for leaving. Former staff say they were often left without clear legal justification or factual background for cases they were expected to argue in court.

While the DOJ says it is hiring replacements and reassigning lawyers from other departments, critics note that many vacancies are being filled with political appointees known for defending conservative causes.

The Federal Programs Branch is considered essential in defending federal policies, and its hollowing-out comes at a critical time as the administration prepares for further legal challenges and ramps up its efforts following a recent Supreme Court ruling that limits judicial blocks on federal actions.

News.Az