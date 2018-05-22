Two trains derailed after collision in Pakistan's Lahore

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two trains were derailed after an accident in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore on Tuesday afternoon, an official from the Pakistan Railways said, Xinhua reported.

Deputy Superintendent of the Pakistan Railways Sufyan Dogar said a passenger train the Green Line traveling from southern port city of Karachi to the capital Islamabad collided with a freight carriage at the main railway station in Lahore.

The crash derailed the freight carriage that hit and derailed another passenger train present at the next track.

Several coaches of the freight carriage were destroyed. However, no casualty was reported in the accident.

According to the official, over speeding of the Green Line train caused the accident which also damaged two tracks of the station and caused disruption of traffic.

The train service remained suspended for hours for the repair work. Pakistan's Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has asked the authorities to launch an inquiry into the incident.

According to a report presented in the country's parliament, the Pakistan Railways suffered 338 minor and major accidents, in which 118 people lost their lives from 2013 to 2017. Poor infrastructure, lack of training and laziness of crew and violation of the standard operating procedures were the main reasons behind the accidents.

News.Az

News.Az