Two Turkish soldiers killed in anti-PKK operation

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and two others were wounded in an operation conducted against outlawed Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK)

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and two others were wounded in an operation conducted against outlawed Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK) in eastern Bitlis province of Turkey, the Bitlis gendarmerie command said in a statement on Jan. 14, APA reported.

The condition of the wounded is not assessed as serious, according to the statement.

“In order to ensure the security and stability in the region, our forces, with the help of the local population, will continue to fight against terrorism,” said the statement.

