Two years pass since the liberation of Azerbaijan's Hadrut settlement

Two years have passed since the liberation of the Hadrut settlement of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district from the occupation, News.az reports.

The Hadrut settlement was liberated from the occupation on October 9, 2020, during the counter-offensive operations of the Azerbaijani Army that started on September 27, 2020.

President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of Hadrut settlement and 7 more settlements from the occupation in his address to the nation on October 9, 2020.

On the same day, along with the Hadrut settlement, Chayli, Yukhari Guzlak, Gorazilli, Qishlag, Garajalli, Efendilar, Suleymanli and Sur villages were liberated from Armenian occupation.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Hadrut settlement and Sur village of Khojavand district, Garajalli, Suleymanli, Afandilar and Gishlag villages of Jabrayil district, Yukhari Guzlak, Gorazilli villages of Fuzuli district, Chayli village of Tartar district have been liberated from the occupation by the successful operation.

The liberation of Hadrut is considered one of the turning points in the 44-day war.

