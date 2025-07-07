Typhoon Danas strikes Taiwan, leaving at least two dead, hundreds injured - VIDEO

The storm brought gusts of up to 222 kilometres (138 miles) per hour to southwest Taiwan, where it made landfall late Sunday (Photo: AFP/Johnson LIU)

Typhoon Danas has caused widespread destruction across Taiwan, resulting in two fatalities and over 300 injuries.

Unusually, the storm made landfall on the island’s densely populated west coast, rather than the typically hit east coast, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A sign has collapsed on a road.

A large shop sign collapsed on the road in the aftermath of Typhoon Danas in Chiayi, Taiwan on Monday.

Nearly 400,000 households in Taiwan had no power on Monday, hours after Typhoon Danas slammed into the island’s southwestern coast, killing at least two people and leaving more than 300 others injured.

Typhoon Danas made landfall in Chiayi County late Sunday night with the force of a Category 1 hurricane, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration. It moved offshore early Monday after scraping along Taiwan’s west coast, and was approaching mainland China in the afternoon as a tropical storm.

As of Monday afternoon, nearly 400,000 households across the island had no electricity, according to Taipower, the state electricity company. Schools and businesses in dozens of cities and counties were closed.

Summer typhoons are common in Taiwan, but they usually make landfall on the island’s mountainous and lightly populated east coast. The Central Weather Administration said that Danas was the first typhoon to make landfall in Chiayi County since the agency began keeping detailed typhoon records in 1958.

President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan said on social media that the typhoon had followed a rare track. “The whole of Taiwan will be affected by the wind and rain one after another,” he said as the storm approached on Sunday.

The two confirmed deaths occurred in Tainan, the island’s oldest city and former capital. A 60-year-old man died after the typhoon caused a power outage that shut off his breathing apparatus, and a 69-year-old man was crushed to death by a fallen tree, according to the National Fire Agency.

The government did not give details on the conditions of people who were injured.

