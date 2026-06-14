Iraq PM to discuss US troops and economic ties in Washington visit

Iraq PM to discuss US troops and economic ties in Washington visit

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Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is expected to discuss the future of United States troops in Iraq and ways to expand economic cooperation with Washington during an upcoming visit to the United States.

The visit, scheduled for mid-July at the invitation of United States President Donald Trump, will include meetings with senior American officials on political, security and economic issues, News.Az reports, citing Şafaq News.

The agenda is expected to include a new framework for security cooperation between Baghdad and Washington, as well as proposals to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

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According to the source, Iraq is expected to propose the creation of a fund in the United States financed by revenues from Iraqi oil exports, which would support infrastructure development, electricity sector improvements and other strategic projects.

Talks are also expected to focus on increasing Iraqi oil exports to the United States to 500,000 barrels per day in exchange for cooperation with major United States companies.

Al-Zaidi is also expected to travel with Iraqi business leaders to promote joint investment opportunities, in line with the government’s broader economic reform programme focused on expanding the role of the private sector.

News.Az