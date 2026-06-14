Hamas praises reported shooting of IDF officer in West Bank

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Hamas has praised a reported shooting of an Israel Defense Forces Non-Commissioned Officer during a West Bank operation in Dhahiriya near Hebron.



On Sunday that the officer was lightly wounded during an arrest operation, although no further details were provided, News.Az reports, citing The Jerusalem Post.

In a statement, Hamas said it took responsibility for the alleged incident, claiming that one of its operatives carried out the shooting and “wounded” the officer. The group praised what it described as resistance actions against Israeli forces.

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Hamas said the incident was in response to Israeli actions in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem, as well as plans it described as attempts to seize West Bank land and displace Palestinians.

The group also called for an escalation of what it termed resistance activities in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces said it had recently detained more than 50 suspects in counterterrorism operations across the West Bank and confiscated weapons, ammunition, cash and equipment allegedly used for militant activity.

News.Az