Steinmeier begins Asia trip as Neuer prepares for World Cup

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German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has begun an official trip to Asia.

The visit comes as Germany prepares for its opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, News.Az reports, citing, Deutsche Welle.

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Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to take to the field with the German national team in its first match of the tournament.

Steinmeier’s trip and Germany’s World Cup preparations are among the key developments highlighted in the latest news from Germany.

News.Az