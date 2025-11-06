Typhoon Kalmaegi makes landfall in central Vietnam, causing widespread damage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Typhoon Kalmaegi made landfall in central Vietnam on Thursday evening, bringing torrential rains and powerful winds that caused widespread damage, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The typhoon uprooted trees, damaged roofs, and shattered glass windows of buildings in several localities. Power outages were reported across large areas of several provinces, affecting hundreds of thousands of households.

Meanwhile, search operations were underway for three fishermen missing off Ly Son Island in Quang Ngai province after their vessel capsized in rough seas, according to the report.

Local authorities said rescue teams had received numerous emergency calls from residents reporting roof collapses and flooding, while strong winds had hindered immediate response efforts.

