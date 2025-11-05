In Photos : Typhoon Kalmaegi leaves trail of destruction in Philippines

In Photos : Typhoon Kalmaegi leaves trail of destruction in Philippines

Vehicles lie piled on after flooding caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi in Cebu city, central Philippines, Tuesday, 4 Nov 2025 (Photo: AFP)

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 90 people have been killed in the Philippines after Typhoon Kalmaegi made landfall overnight, unleashing torrential rains, fierce winds, and storm surges that inundated multiple provinces and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.

Locally known as Tino, the typhoon struck with sustained winds of up to 150 km/h and gusts reaching 205 km/h, submerging towns and devastating coastal communities, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

Kalmaegi is now forecast to move across the Visayas islands region before heading out over the South China Sea by Wednesday, leaving behind widespread flooding, damaged infrastructure, and displaced families.

Rescuers carry a resident past cars washed away by floods at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi at a subdivision of Cebu City in the central Philippines on 4 November 2025 (Photo: AFP)

Aftermath of flooding caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi in Cebu city, central Philippines, Tuesday, 4 Nov 2025 (Photo: AFP)

Residential areas were flooded by Typhoon Kalmaegi (Photo: AFP)

Residents walk outside their flooded homes (Photo: AP)

The aftermath of the flooding (Photo: AP)

A person evacuates to safer ground (Photo: AP)

Damaged vehicles in a flooded street (Photo: AP)

News.Az