Typhoon Tino death toll rises to 188 across the Philippines

A resident records on their phone as waves crash onto Quy Nhon beach ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Gia Lai province in central Vietnam on Nov. 6, 2025. Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

The death toll from Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) has climbed to 188, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Friday.

Waist-deep floods inundate the Baliwagan-Tolero Compound in Balamban, Cebu, on November 4, 2025, as Typhoon Tino lashed the Visayas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the NDRRMC’s latest situation report, 139 deaths were recorded in Cebu, 24 in Negros Occidental, nine in Negros Oriental, six in Agusan del Sur, three in Capiz, two in Southern Leyte, and one each in Antique, Bohol, Iloilo, Leyte, and Guimaras.

The council confirmed only one death in Leyte so far, noting that all figures remain subject to validation.

Authorities also reported 135 people missing — including 79 in Cebu, 39 in Negros Occidental, and 17 in Negros Oriental — while 96 individuals were confirmed injured, mostly in Cebu (84 cases).

Typhoon Tino has affected 635,565 families, or 2.26 million individuals, across 5,535 barangays in eight regions nationwide, the agency said.

Currently, 88,649 families are staying in 3,050 evacuation centers, while 23,350 families are receiving aid outside these shelters.

The storm also left significant destruction to property, with 9,321 houses damaged and 264 completely destroyed, according to the NDRRMC.

Officials warned that the casualty and damage figures may continue to rise as more reports come in from affected areas.

