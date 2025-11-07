Israel intensifies strikes on Lebanon as Hezbollah vows to fight back

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tensions flared again on Thursday as Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon, killing one person and injuring at least nine others, according to Lebanese officials. The attacks — some targeting residential areas — have drawn sharp condemnation from Hezbollah and the Lebanese government, which called them a “flagrant violation” of the year-old ceasefire.

Israel’s military said it struck Hezbollah military sites, accusing the group of refusing to disarm under last year’s agreement, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, insists it remains committed to the ceasefire but will “defend itself against an enemy that imposes war.”

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denounced the strikes as “a full-fledged crime under international law”, accusing Israel of rejecting peace efforts.

The escalation came just hours after Hezbollah released an open letter reaffirming its stance against any political negotiations with Israel — a move analysts see as a direct challenge amid U.S. and Egyptian pressure for talks.

Israeli jets were also seen flying low over Beirut’s southern suburbs, a move often viewed as psychological intimidation.

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) warned that the strikes endanger civilians and “undermine efforts toward a diplomatic solution.”

With both sides trading accusations and the ceasefire crumbling under daily violations, fears are growing that Lebanon and Israel could slide back into open conflict nearly a year after the last truce was signed.

News.Az