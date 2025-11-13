UAE launches its first hybrid cargo plane ‘Heli’

+ ↺ − 16 px

UAE Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday witnessed the maiden flight of Heli, a hybrid autonomous cargo aircraft developed by Emirati company LOOD.

The aircraft represents a national milestone and a global innovation in sustainable air transport, as it is the first civil aircraft to be fully designed, developed, and manufactured in the UAE by Emirati engineers, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

Heli is designed for medium-range heavy cargo operations.

As part of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week — which brings together industrial innovation and artificial intelligence applications in transportation — Rashid Matar Al Mannaei, CEO of LOOD Autonomous, spoke about the launch of Heli, describing it as a major leap in the future of autonomous aerial logistics.

Al Mannaei said Heli is the first civilian aircraft dedicated to heavy cargo operations to be fully developed and produced locally. It was designed as an intelligent logistics platform capable of connecting ports and industrial zones without the need for conventional airports.

He explained that the aircraft takes off vertically using battery-powered electric motors before transitioning to horizontal flight through an internal combustion engine, making it unique in its class in terms of efficiency and range. With a flight range of 700 kilometres and a payload capacity of up to 250 kilograms, Heli can perform fast and efficient cargo missions in remote areas or regions with limited infrastructure.

