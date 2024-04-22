UAE launches military exercise with 10-nation participation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said Monday that it started a three-week joint military exercise named Desert Flag 9, with participation from 10 countries, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"Air forces from brotherly and friendly nations have arrived in the UAE's territory to start the multinational joint exercise Desert Flag 9 for the year 2024," the UAE Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The participating countries include Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, the United States, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

The military drill, as per the ministry, aims to enhance combat efficiency and readiness, as well as facilitate the exchange of military expertise through various scenarios over the course of three weeks.

The ministry shared footage on X showing the exercise's commencement, featuring aerial sorties and lectures for military personnel.

News.Az