UAE President and Jordan's King discuss relations and regional matters

On Wednesday, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan. The two leaders discussed the strong bilateral relations between their nations and exchanged views on the latest regional developments, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The meeting in Abu Dhabi was part of a fraternal visit by King Abdullah aimed at continuing mutual consultations on issues of shared interest, particularly in light of recent events in the region.During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and the Jordanian King reviewed developments in the Syrian Arab Republic. They reaffirmed their countries’ consistent stance in support of Syria’s unity, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, while emphasising the importance of safeguarding its national institutions.They also expressed their commitment to supporting initiatives that align with the aspirations of the Syrian people, underscoring the importance of Syria’s stability to the region and the Arab world.

News.Az