UAE president visits Egypt’s capital

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Cairo today for a fraternal visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Upon their arrival at Cairo International Airport, His Highness and the accompanying delegation were received by His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

During a brief reception in the VIP lounge at the airport, His Excellency President El-Sisi warmly welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his delegation.

The two leaders exchanged greetings and best wishes for the remainder of the holy month of Ramadan and engaged in cordial conversation reflecting the strength of the close ties between their two nations.

