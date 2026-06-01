Iran restores gas output at three South Pars platforms after Israeli strikes

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Iran has resumed gas production at three offshore platforms in the South Pars field after output was suspended due to Israeli strikes that disrupted processing operations at onshore facilities.

Touraj Dehghani, chief executive of the state-run Pars Oil and Gas Company, said on Sunday that the platforms themselves had not been damaged in the attacks, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

However, he said production had been halted because several gas-processing facilities along the coast of Bushehr Province were damaged, preventing the handling of gas extracted from the offshore installations.

According to Dehghani, technical and operational measures implemented in the downstream sector, combined with the use of spare capacity at operational refineries, have enabled production to resume at three offshore platforms in the giant gas field.

The restored output is being redirected to other gas-processing plants in the region while repairs continue at damaged facilities, including the Phase 14 refinery.

Dehghani said the arrangement would help maximise production from the shared South Pars field while ensuring stable refinery feedstock supplies and supporting the country’s gas network.

He described the return of the platforms to service as evidence of the oil and gas sector’s operational resilience, technical capabilities and coordination across different parts of the industry.

Dehghani added that efforts to restore damaged infrastructure were progressing rapidly, with reconstruction work continuing at the Phase 14 refinery and debris-clearing operations under way at facilities affected during what he described as US-Israeli aggression.

The Pars Oil and Gas Company is working to restore production capacity as quickly as possible, Dehghani said, noting that the South Pars field accounts for more than 70% of Iran’s natural gas supply.

According to Press TV, the South Pars Special Economic Energy Zone, which includes a vast offshore gas field and an onshore industrial hub in Bushehr Province, supplies the bulk of feedstock for Iran’s petrochemical industry.

Press TV said Israel carried out strikes on Iranian gas and oil facilities in the South Pars field and the Asaluyeh refinery in March during the conflict.

At the time, US President Donald Trump said he had not known in advance about Israel’s attack on the South Pars gas field. However, media reports later suggested that the operation had been coordinated with the United States.

According to Press TV, the attack prompted retaliatory Iranian strikes against US military bases and energy-related targets across the region.

News.Az