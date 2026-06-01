Denmark’s ‘baseless’ terror allegations aimed at isolating Iran, embassy says

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The Iranian Embassy in Copenhagen has rejected Denmark’s terrorism-related allegations against the Islamic Republic, saying they are intended to politically and internationally isolate Iran.

In a statement issued on Saturday, one day after the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) reported that Iran was playing an increasing role in the threat of terrorism against Denmark, the embassy said PET’s claims were largely based on general assessments rather than “documented and undeniable evidence,” News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“The baseless accusations against Iran are part of a broader process of political and international isolation of Iran, and not the result of proving a real and documented threat against Denmark or any other Western country,” the statement said.

Tehran has consistently rejected any involvement in alleged terrorist activity on Danish soil and said PET reports over recent years have presented a “repetitive and inaccurate” picture of an alleged Iranian threat.

The embassy also said there was no evidence linking Iran to the 2018 attempted assassination of a leader of the anti-Iran ASMLA group in Denmark or the 2024 attack on the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is unfairly portrayed as a source of threat, while it is itself the target of hostile actions and political pressure,” the statement added.

News.Az